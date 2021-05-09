WEEK AHEAD: Next West Seattle Bridge briefing Wednesday @ Community Task Force meeting

More of what’s ahead this week: The next big public briefing on the 13 1/2-months-closed West Seattle Bridge is at noon Wednesday (May 12th), when the Community Task Force meets. The briefing will be streamed live here. The agenda’s not out yet, but it’s likely to include updates on the process of hiring a contractor for high-bridge repairs and low-bridge work (when last we checked in, a “shortlist” was expected by the end of April), as well as low-bridge access applications, and Reconnect West Seattle projects such as West Marginal Way, where the protected-bike-lane decision is still pending. The CTF is an advisory group that meets monthly; to comment before/during/after their meetings, email WestSeattleBridge@seattle.gov.