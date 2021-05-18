VACCINATION: 2 more local school clinics in partnership with city

Along with the Seattle Public Schools student-vaccination clinics already announced, the city is partnering with charter and independent/parochial schools to host clinics. According to an announcement from the mayor’s office today, that will include two pop-ups in our area – one for local independent schools (and students’ families/caregivers) at Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School (20th/Roxbury) 9 am-4:30 pm on Wednesday, May 26th, and one at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury, awaiting word on the date). The city also is offering “youth and family days” at the vaccination hub at the Lumen Field Event Center, with “updated hours to better serve families, on-site pediatric clinicians administering the vaccinations, and special Seattle Seahawks programming for kids and families.” No appointments required. These special events are 1:30-5:30 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, May 19th) and 11:15 am-5:45 pm Saturday (May 22nd).