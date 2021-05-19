ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning. Mixed weather outlook again today.

ROAD WORK UPDATES

Alki Avenue SW – All day today, the crane at 1250 Alki SW is scheduled to be taken down, so the street will be one lane, alternating, at times.

Delridge project – Here’s this week’s plan.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedules today.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

422nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. (Repair contractor proposals are scheduled to be opened today.) Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 19th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.