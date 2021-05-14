Remembering Greggory S. Ratigan, 1976-2021

Family and friends are remembering Gregg Ratigan and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Greggory Scott Ratigan

July 22, 1976 – May 4, 2021

Gregg passed away peacefully at Swedish Hospital with his sister Kristina and cousin Jennifer by his side. Greggory Scott Ratigan was born in Seattle to parents Jeff and Karen Ratigan. He was raised in West Seattle with older brother Tim and younger sister Kristina. Gregg attended Holy Rosary Catholic School, John F. Kennedy High School, and the University of Washington, where he graduated with a degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice.

Gregg was a sweet, quiet, kind, caring, and compassionate person. He loved spending time at home with his family, holidays and celebrations with the Norbergs and Ratigans. Growing up, he loved playing soccer, baseball, football, and his favorite, basketball. Gregg cherished the lifelong friendships he made with kids in the neighborhood, Holy Rosary, Kennedy, and his many co-workers.

Gregg had a variety of jobs growing up, from delivering papers for the Seattle Times, Thriftway, and Pegasus Pizza. For the last 17 years he was a proud Union Longshoreman of ILWU Local 19.

Gregg will be deeply missed and always remembered by his brother Tim, sister Kristina, many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents Jeff and Karen.

A private funeral mass and burial will be held at a later date. Please share memories of Gregg on the obituary page and online guestbook at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Greggory-Ratigan

If you wish, donations may be sent to Holy Rosary Catholic Church West Seattle or Children’s Hospital.