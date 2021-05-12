HELPING: Madison Middle School’s WEB program wins nationwide contest in partnership with Dream Dinners West Seattle

(WSB photo: Mark and Meghan Hogan of Dream Dinners present $1700 check to Mike Kreiger, WEB coordinator, and some of his WEB students)

A big boost for the student-powered WEB student-to-student mentorship program at Madison Middle School, in partnership with longtime WSB sponsor Dream Dinners West Seattle, which provided the announcement:

An enormous shout-out to WEB Coordinator Mike Kreiger and Madison Middle School Families! They helped the WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) Program WIN the Dream Dinners $500 March Matchness nationwide contest. Out of 70 nationwide stores they had the most signups to support their cause, with 50 families. Dream Dinners Corporate Office donated and matched the initial contribution of Madison families to the maximum of $500. Together with the help of the 50 local families' outstanding participation and the West Seattle Dream Dinners store, they raised $600 to give back to Madison's WEB program. But that's not all, Mark and Meghan Hogan – West Seattleites themselves, Madison Middle School parents, and owners of the West Seattle Dream Dinners store – donated and matched an additional $600. They are so proud of our community and know that it all starts in the schools. West Seattle has a bright future and they want to be a part of it. In total, the Madison WEB program earned $1700.

P.S. We talked briefly to two of the students who were there to accept the donation, Clara McCall and Marlo Pietsch:

They are two of about 90 eighth-grade leaders involved with WEB, according to their adviser.