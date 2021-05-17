West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

62℉

FYI: No West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting tomorrow

May 17, 2021 2:12 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Crime Prevention Council | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

The third Tuesday of the month usually brings the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting, primarily a chance for community members to hear from and talk with local police. Since that’s tomorrow and we hadn’t heard anything, we checked – the. precinct tells us there’s no meeting this month. (If you missed last month’s coverage, read it here.) But police reps are often at local community-council meetings, so watch for news of those if you have an issue to bring up. The most recent briefing we covered was at the District 1 Community Network‘s May meeting.

Share This

No Replies to "FYI: No West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting tomorrow"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.