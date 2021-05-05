CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 5/5/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local/state pandemic updates:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*99,754 people have tested positive, 334 more than yesterday’s total

*1,532 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*5,914 people have been hospitalized, 17 more than yesterday’s total

*1,049,354 people have been tested, 2,078 more than yesterday’s total

Last Wednesday, the county did not update its dashboard, so tonight we have no “one week ago” numbers for comparison.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health data page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: The weekly briefing by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and other officials happened this morning. Watch the briefing here.

VACCINATION SITUATION: It was a major topic during the state briefing – in which a new helpline was introduced, 833-VAX-HELP – and the newest vaccine-distribution report is out too.

IF YOU HAVEN’T BEEN VACCINATED YET … You can still go to city sites including the West Seattle hub (2801 SW Thistle) without an appointment, but if you’d rather guarantee your spot, go here.

