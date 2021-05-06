CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 5/6/2021 roundup

Here’s what you need to know about the pandemic tonight:

NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the update from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*104,256 people have tested positive, 372 more than yesterday’s total

*1,533 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,924 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*1,051,030 people have been tested, 1,666 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 97,620/1,514/5,784/1,036,081.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 156 million cases worldwide, 32.6 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

VACCINATION VISITS: Tomorrow’s the first of the city’s new pop-up clinics in neighborhood business districts. This will be in the U-District, but a West Seattle Junction visit is planned Saturday, May 15th – stand by for details.

NEED A RIDE TO GET A SHOT? Free and discounted transportation is available.

NEED FOOD? The Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church is offering free food boxes again this Saturday, 2-4 pm. Just show up at 2620 SW Kenyon.

GOT INFO/PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!