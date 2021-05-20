CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 5/20/2021 roundup

Big day in pandemic news:

WEST SEATTLE VAX HUB CLOSING: The city says June 9th will be the last day for the West Seattle vaccination hub at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, after three months. Main reason: Dramatic drop in demand, with a sizable percentage of West Seattleites already vaccinated.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED IN ADMIRAL TOMORROW? UW Medicine emailed us tonight to say that tomorrow’s pop-up clinic outside West Seattle High School is open to everyone 12+, student or not. 1:30 pm-5:30 pm Friday (3000 California SW).

DON’T DROP THE MASK YET INDOORS One week after the CDC announced fully vaccinated people could quit wearing masks in most situations, King County’s health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said he’s advising everyone to keep wearing them indoors unless there’s a way to prove absolutely everyone is vaccinated. Hours after issuing the directive, he gave a video briefing and answered media Q&A – watch the video here.

NEWEST NUMBERS: Now the update from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*107,871 people have tested positive, 212 more than yesterday’s total

*1,566 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*6,072 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*1,075,688 people have been tested, 2,919 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 101,881/1,552/6,004/1,063,643.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 165/5 million cases worldwide, 33 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

