BIZNOTE: Spring sale at Kid-Friendly Footwear

Longer days and more sunshine mean more time outside for kids to explore and play – and busy, growing feet might need new shoes! Kid-Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again (WSB sponsor) in The Junction wants you to know they’re having a sale:

Here at Kid Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again we miss our friends & neighbors visiting to get outfitted with new & used sandals, shoes, boots & other gear for all seasons. After 25 years in the same location, this long pandemic year has been a little lonely. We can’t live without you!

We’re open for shopping now 10 am-5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays & Mondays, (masks required). Closed Tuesdays. Other times available by appointment only for urgent needs.

Celebrate spring & the end of 2020 with 20% off all KEEN footwear (thru 5/31), Many other discounts 20- 50% off throughout the store including Hatley raincoats & boots, and iplay swimsuits & SPF50+ rashguards.

Shop online kidfriendlyfootwear.com

We offer $4.99 flat-rate US shipping & free delivery in the West Seattle neighborhood. Hope to see you again soon, please let us know how we can help you, 206-933-2060 or hello@kidfriendlyfootwear.com