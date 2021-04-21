WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen vehicle, tools, wheels

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN VEHICLE: Mike‘s white Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen near California/Rosbury in northwest Arbor Heights early Tuesday. He says it was “loaded with all my carpenter tools.” His other vehicle was prowled, too. We don’t have the license # yet but if you see an abandoned white Trailblazer, it might be Mike’s. SPD incident # is 2021-96035.

STOLEN WHEELS: Noelle reports this happened Monday night or Tuesday morning in her apartment lot in the 7500 block of 35th SW:

I left my apartment to go to the bank … and discovered my wheels and tires were gone off the rear of my 2002 Honda civic. To put it mildly, I am in shock as it was up on concrete blocks. This is totally devastating for me as I don’t have the money to replace them at this time. Been laid off since the start of pandemic.

She has filed an online police report and sent this to alert neighbors.