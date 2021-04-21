West Seattle, Washington

21 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen vehicle, tools, wheels

April 21, 2021 11:07 am
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN VEHICLE: Mike‘s white Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen near California/Rosbury in northwest Arbor Heights early Tuesday. He says it was “loaded with all my carpenter tools.” His other vehicle was prowled, too. We don’t have the license # yet but if you see an abandoned white Trailblazer, it might be Mike’s. SPD incident # is 2021-96035.

STOLEN WHEELS: Noelle reports this happened Monday night or Tuesday morning in her apartment lot in the 7500 block of 35th SW:

I left my apartment to go to the bank … and discovered my wheels and tires were gone off the rear of my 2002 Honda civic. To put it mildly, I am in shock as it was up on concrete blocks. This is totally devastating for me as I don’t have the money to replace them at this time. Been laid off since the start of pandemic.

She has filed an online police report and sent this to alert neighbors.

  • Matt April 21, 2021 (11:59 am)
    I believe I’ve got that white blazer on camera at 7:30pm yesterday headed east on 106th and then he came right back a few min later headed westbound. 

  • anonyme April 21, 2021 (12:50 pm)
    Yesterday a white Trailblazer parked by my house until a second vehicle pulled up and they did some kind of exchange.  Don’t know if it’s relevant, but I’ll report it.  Near 35th & 102nd.

  • anonyme April 21, 2021 (1:14 pm)
    I was unable to make a report to police.  911 would not take my call, and non-emergency is just a never-ending hold.  Ridiculous that contacting police should be so difficult.  Anyway, if Mike, the vehicle owner mentioned in the article, would like to leave some contact info I’d be happy to pass the info on to him, and then he may be able to get it to police more easily than I can.  A side note: a few weeks ago I could have sworn I saw a certain recognizable, bespectacled, prolific WS car thief stall out an Audi with no plates, just Carvana fillers.  Afraid of the runaround I’d get, I put off calling SPD for 30 minutes.  They would not take a report.

  • neo-realist April 21, 2021 (1:34 pm)
    Having also had wheels stolen from my Honda, I purchased wheel locks that make them extra difficult to steal.

