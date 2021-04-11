TRAFFIC ALERT: Seattle City Light at 35th/Findlay after driver hits pole

(WSB photo)

That crash happened on the east side of 35th and Findlay, currently partly blocking northbound traffic on 35th as well as both ways on Findlay. Police say the driver hit the pole, “fracturing it at the base,” and say, “The pole began to lean over Sw Findlay St. but was stopped by the wedged vehicle and the overhead power lines.” City Light advised them to leave the wrecked car in place till they could come back and fix the pole, which they’re doing right now:

(Photo tweeted by @_neslo)

Police say the driver was unhurt but was driving “distracted” at the time of the crash.