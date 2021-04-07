SPORTS: West Seattle High School golfers’ success at Metro League tournament, including another title for Lauryn Nguyen

The abbreviated school-sports seasons continue, with word from West Seattle High School that its golfers did well in the Metro League tournament:

(Photos courtesy WSHS)

That’s senior Lauryn Nguyen, who won her fourth consecutive Metro League individual title. The girls’ team tied for third in the tournament with Holy Names Academy, “with only three strokes separating first and third place,” WSHS reports. The boys’ team finished seventh, “with only 15 strokes separating first and seventh.” For the boys, senior Nic Chantorn finished 7th, earning all-Metro League honors.

As reported here back in February, both Lauryn and Nic are going on to play collegiate golf – she signed with Northwestern University and he signed with Bellevue College.