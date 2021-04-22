ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

6:12 AM: Good morning! Cloudy forecast after a week of sunshine.

ROAD WORK

35th/Graham – Here’s the construction alert.

Delridge project – Delridge/Orchard work is a key pointo of the work for the next month or so.

TRANSIT

Metro has increased the number of passengers allowed on buses.

Starting today, the West Seattle Water Taxi is on its spring/summer schedule – all day, 7 days a week, plus Friday and Saturday evenings.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

395th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 15th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Read about other changes here.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.