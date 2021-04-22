LOW BRIDGE: Expanded-access update; plus – West Seattle Transportation Coalition briefing tonight

(From SDOT camera, 11:14 am today)

Two weeks after SDOT announced expanded access to the West Seattle low bridge (officially the Spokane Street Swing Bridge), two notes:

HOW THE ACCESS EXPANSION’S GOING: SDOT‘s Meghan Shepard, point person on low-bridge access, was a guest at last night’s Morgan Community Association meeting, She said that 27 people have already had applications approved to use the low bridge for access to life-saving medical treatments, one of the new access categories. You can find the application link here. That’s also where you’ll find the application link(s) next week for the other added access categories:

Shepard stressed that you are not authorized until you get email from SDOT saying so. (Our full report on last night’s MoCA meeting, with this and many other topics, is coming up later today.)

BRIEFING TONIGHT: SDOT is on the agenda to talk about the low bridge at tonight’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting, 6:30 pm online. All welcome.

Zoom Meeting ID 880 0834 8817

Passcode WSTC

On the web

Via phone: +12532158782,,88008348817#,,,,*477234#

The other major topic at tonight’s meeting will be the Terminal 5 project.