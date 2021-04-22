West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

63℉

LOW BRIDGE: Expanded-access update; plus – West Seattle Transportation Coalition briefing tonight

April 22, 2021 11:33 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

(From SDOT camera, 11:14 am today)

Two weeks after SDOT announced expanded access to the West Seattle low bridge (officially the Spokane Street Swing Bridge), two notes:

HOW THE ACCESS EXPANSION’S GOING: SDOT‘s Meghan Shepard, point person on low-bridge access, was a guest at last night’s Morgan Community Association meeting, She said that 27 people have already had applications approved to use the low bridge for access to life-saving medical treatments, one of the new access categories. You can find the application link here. That’s also where you’ll find the application link(s) next week for the other added access categories:

Shepard stressed that you are not authorized until you get email from SDOT saying so. (Our full report on last night’s MoCA meeting, with this and many other topics, is coming up later today.)

BRIEFING TONIGHT: SDOT is on the agenda to talk about the low bridge at tonight’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting, 6:30 pm online. All welcome.

Zoom Meeting ID 880 0834 8817
Passcode WSTC
On the web
Via phone: +12532158782,,88008348817#,,,,*477234#

The other major topic at tonight’s meeting will be the Terminal 5 project.

Share This

3 Replies to "LOW BRIDGE: Expanded-access update; plus - West Seattle Transportation Coalition briefing tonight"

  • Derek April 22, 2021 (3:47 pm)
    Reply

    Are they going to provide a timetable on the repair???Anything official?

    • WSB April 22, 2021 (3:56 pm)
      Reply

      The timeline is not going to change until July, when the design hits the next phase, SDOT has said repeatedly.

  • HarborIslandWorker April 22, 2021 (3:49 pm)
    Reply

    I would like to know why Megan Shepherd stated in the last Community Task Force meeting # 18 that the reason for not allowing harbor Island workers to have access is that it would “exceed capacity” then in a follow up email I received from Maureen Sheehan I was told that even with the low number of Harbor Island workers residing in West Seattle that access will not be granted for commute trips do they honestly believe that some of these user groups aren’t using their passes for commuting I’d like to see some user reports on some of these groups are these people traveling across the bridge the same time of the day etc.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.