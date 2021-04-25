HAPPENING NOW: Return of the Recycle Roundup!

After an initial rush – 100 visitors in the first half-hour – we got to the Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup during a semi-break in the action, Organizers told us people were already waiting before it began at 9 am!

1 Green Planet brings multiple trucks and containers to the free dropoff event in the parking lot at 9140 California SW (map).

Here’s the list of what they will and won’t accept this time. They do the unloading, but please wear your mask while there; church volunteers are there to direct traffic and answer questions (and accept donations if interested). The Recycle Roundup usually happens twice a year, spring and fall, but not last year because of the pandemic; it continues today until 3 pm.