UPDATE: Gray whale off Alki

9:12 AM: Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch reports a gray whale is off Alki right now, just 100 yards out to sea “hugging the shoreline.” Let us know if you see it!
9:40 AM: Northbound, Kersti says, headed toward Duwamish Head at last report.
