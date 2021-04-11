West Seattle, Washington

11 Sunday

UPDATE: Gray whale off Alki

April 11, 2021 9:12 am
|      4 COMMENTS
9:12 AM: Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch reports a gray whale is off Alki right now, just 100 yards out to sea “hugging the shoreline.” Let us know if you see it!

9:40 AM: Northbound, Kersti says, headed toward Duwamish Head at last report.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Gray whale off Alki"

  • Betsy April 11, 2021 (9:23 am)
    Where? Headed what direction? Can you ask it to wait?!

    • WSB April 11, 2021 (9:27 am)
      Northbound toward Duwamish Head at last report.

      • Betsy April 11, 2021 (9:46 am)
        Took me a while to get here, anyone seen it?

  • Rick April 11, 2021 (9:43 am)
    Iremembed a gray parked alongside my ferry commute at Vashon. I swear it was eyeballing me. Awesome to see one!

