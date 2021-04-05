FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL: Application time for project advisory group

(WSB file photo)

When Washington State Ferries held public meetings last month (WSB coverage here) to launch planning for its Fauntleroy terminal replacement, creation of a new Community Advisory Group was promised. Today, WSF is inviting interested community members to apply:

Today through April 23, we are accepting applications from community members interested in joining a Community Advisory Group (CAG) for the project. The CAG, along with an Executive Leadership Group and Technical Advisory Group, will play a critical role in helping WSF shape plans that address transportation needs while balancing the needs of multiple communities served by and adjacent to the terminal.

The CAG will advise WSF and work collaboratively to generate ideas and provide input on which issues should be addressed in this project. Members also will help identify and provide input about potential alternatives and share ongoing feedback on the broader community engagement process. The CAG will include membership from the three communities served by the “Triangle Route” (Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth) to encourage cross-community dialogue and collaborative solutions.

We are seeking people to apply who live near the ferry terminal, regularly ride the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth ferry route, or have an understanding of the area’s regional transportation, economic, community, and environmental issues. …

-WSF is recruiting approximately 20 people to serve on the CAG.

-The CAG will meet regularly throughout the planning phase, expected to last through 2023.

-Meetings will last a few hours and could take place during the day/evening and virtually or in person (once it is safe to do so).