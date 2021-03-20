WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail theft; car vandalism

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
MAIL THEFT: Helen sent this just before 12:30 pm: “Just reported mail thief to 911. Seen at 25th SW/SW Brandon. Rummaging and stealing mail. Headed south on Delridge — Black man, gray fleece, black bandana as mask.”
CARS VANDALIZED: From Susan:
At least two cars in the 5000 block of California Ave SW were vandalized sometime between 5:30 p.m. on March 18 and 6:30 p.m. on March 19 (likely during the night). The vandals kicked the driver’s-side door of my car and the car behind me, leaving a large dent in each with a shoe print in the middle of the dent. … This has been reported to Seattle PD. Anyone else whose car sustained damage might want to report it. It seems likely that the vandals were just walking down the middle of the street kicking dents in cars. If anyone has any information, please comment. Thanks!
