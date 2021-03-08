WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Monday watch

6:07 AM: Good morning! Sunshine is in the forecast today. (Added 6:58 am – Freezing temps this morning – if you are going out to a street-parked car, be ready to scrape!)

ROAD WORK

1st Avenue South Bridge – Nothing today/tonight. Here’s what’s next:

*Noon Wednesday (March 10th)-Noon Monday (March 15th), two southbound lanes closed around the clock

*The entire southbound bridge will close Sunday night (March 14th) and Monday night (March 15th), 9 pm-5 am both nights

Delridge project – Here’s the work plan, for the coming week.

TRANSIT

Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

350th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Ninth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.