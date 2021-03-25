Southwest Athletic Complex to be renamed in honor of Nino Cantu

Two and a half years after the untimely death of Southwest Athletic Complex grounds/event manager Nino Cantu, a long-sought tribute is close to reality. At last night’s Seattle School Board meeting, a proposal to rename SWAC in his honor was formally introduced. The board heard from Denny International Middle School principal Jeff Clark and Mr. Cantu’s longtime friend, Denny/Sealth kitchen and loading-dock manager Doree Fazio-Young (the video below should start at the beginning of the meeting presentation, but if not, it’s 4 hours, 21 minutes, 32 seconds in):

As she had during a tribute to Mr. Cantu shortly after his death in October 2018, Fazio-Young spoke of not only his achievements but also his warmth – “he was everybody’s best friend.” Here’s the agenda document with background on the proposal, which was circulated among the Denny IMS and Chief Sealth IHS communities last fall:

After last night’s introduction, the next step is for formal School Board approval April 7th. Then, a sign for the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex will be created and installed, and a community celebration will be planned for halftime at a Chief Sealth football game in the fall.