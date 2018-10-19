REMINDER: Halftime tribute tonight for Nino Cantu at SWAC

In case you missed the mention in today’s highlight list – at halftime of tonight’s Chief Sealth-Roosevelt football game, a tribute is planned to longtime Southwest Athletic Complex groundskeeper Nino Cantu, who died suddenly a week ago. We’re told that family and friends will gather on the field, and the tribute will end with a request for a standing ovation rather than a moment of silence – as his longtime friend Doree Fazio-Young (who provided the photo) says, “Nino is not a moment of silence.” The game starts at 7 pm and is the final scheduled home game of the season for Sealth; SWAC is at 2801 SW Thistle, across from the school.