REMINDER: Halftime tribute tonight for Nino Cantu at SWAC

October 19, 2018 4:37 pm
In case you missed the mention in today’s highlight list – at halftime of tonight’s Chief Sealth-Roosevelt football game, a tribute is planned to longtime Southwest Athletic Complex groundskeeper Nino Cantu, who died suddenly a week ago. We’re told that family and friends will gather on the field, and the tribute will end with a request for a standing ovation rather than a moment of silence – as his longtime friend Doree Fazio-Young (who provided the photo) says, “Nino is not a moment of silence.” The game starts at 7 pm and is the final scheduled home game of the season for Sealth; SWAC is at 2801 SW Thistle, across from the school.

  • 1192 October 19, 2018 (5:24 pm)
    I first met Nino at WSU when he pledged the Beta house. Every minute with him was filled with fun and adventure (never forget pushing him around the OSU campus in a grocery cart before a football game against the Beavers – everyone loved him). He had the biggest of hearts and smiles and a bear hug that I can still feel. RIP brother.

