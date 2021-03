If you were dreading the plan to close the east end of Sylvan Way, between Orchard and Delridge, “as soon as today,” here’s a bit of a reprieve – it’s been postponed. SDOT now says the closure, which was announced last week, won’t start until next week. They promise more info in the weekly update on the preparing-for-RapidRide H Line project, which usually is sent on Fridays.