READER REPORT: Looking for dog that bit a child

Nicole is hoping you can help find a dog that bit a 5-year-old girl in North Delridge. She reports it happened around 3:15 Monday afternoon near the Shell gas station north of Delridge/Findlay, as the child was walking with her mom:

The dog’s owner didn’t have it on leash and it ran straight for the little girl. She fled toward the gas pumps to try to escape but it caught up with her and bit her on the face and ear. The owner retrieved the dog and took off. The little girl had wounds serious enough to require a hospital trip. Per animal control, the dog and owner have not been located. The dog was described as “maybe a large black Labrador type.” No official description of the owner. If a neighbor thinks they know the location of the dog’s owner, they should contact animal control at 206-386-7387.