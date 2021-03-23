Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Saturday at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Notes for the hours ahead:

POLICE BUDGET: As previewed last night, the City Council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee will take up a proposed police-budget cut in its 9:30 am meeting. The agenda explains how to comment and/or view.

VOTE: Last day to vote in the King Conservation District election – explained here; vote by 5 pm.

DEMONSTRATE: Organizer Scott continues leading the twice-weekly demonstration:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, Mar 23, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Mar 25, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness that will help tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

SPRING NIGHT MARKET: Lady Jaye in The Junction (4523 California SW) invites you in to shop and eat, as previewed here – booze, beef, bookmarks, more.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: 5-8 pm, go borrow a tool! The WSTL is on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, at 4408 Delridge Way SW.