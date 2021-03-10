FOLLOWUP: Checking in on the Stone Cottage

(January photo by Mark Jaroslaw)
From the “in case you wondered too” file: We received a question about what’s up with the Stone Cottage, the little old stone-studded bungalow awaiting its move off the to-be-redeveloped corner parcel at 1123 Harbor SW. So we asked Save the Stone Cottage, whose Jeff McCord tells WSB there’s no official date yet for the move, but they’re expecting news “soon.” The crowdfunding campaign continues, too – they’re about 55 percent of the way to the $110,000 goal for the first phase of moving and storing the Stone Cottage while a permanent new home is found.
