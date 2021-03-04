UPDATE: After 10 months away, USS Nimitz on last leg of trip home

(April 2020 photo by Don Brubeck)

6:37 AM: When USS Nimitz (CVN 68) last passed West Seattle, in April 2020, the aircraft carrier was headed out for training followed immediately by deployment. Later today, Nimitz and crew will pass by again, this time on their way home to Bremerton. The MarineTraffic.com tracker shows the carrier entering the Strait of Juan de Fuca around 3 am, and right now it’s about to pass Port Angeles, so it’s still hours away, but some local would-be shipwatchers asked for a heads-up, so here you go. The Nimitz stopped in San Diego last weekend before the final leg of the journey home.

6:48 AM: Josh Farley of the Kitsap Sun points out that the Nimitz is expected to stop at Indian Island before continuing on to Bremerton.