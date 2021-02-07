Young writer/artist in your household? Be part of a zine!

Here’s an invitation for creative youth, from West Seattle-based nonprofit literary press Pleasure Boat Studio:

A local WS press is putting out a small magazine of kids art, comics, poetry, writing for elementary and middle-school ages.

Honoring and appreciating children’s creativity and expression, with the main impetus behind the project being that I imagine kids would really enjoy seeing each other’s art, comics, stories, and poems… Hence, a little zine, for kids, by kids!

Deadline 2.21.21

Kids can send in anything they’ve done that they like, or make something new. It will be in full color. This may be a one-time thing or I may put one out yearly depending.

Please send high-res JPEGS or PDFs to:

—

Lauren Grosskopf, Publisher/Designer

Lauren@pleasureboatstudio.com