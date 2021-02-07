WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s what else is happening!

(Photo by Marc Milrod)

Besides Super Bowl Sunday, here’s what else is happening:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Every week we update our list of more than 20 local churches’ Sunday online services (a few also offer in-person options), with the latest links; find them here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s open. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER @ MISSION CANTINA: Get food/drink from Mission Cantina (WSB sponsor) today, takeout or dine-in (outdoor seating available), 11 am-8 pm, and help the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA. Details in our calendar listing. (2325 California sW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Monthly online meeting at 2 pm for updates on and questions about the tiny-house encampment in southeast West Seattle. All welcome. Video participation link:

us02web.zoom.us/j/85855234269?pwd=aG1yeDkzTWtmS0MyVENLUzRsYXNBQT09 – If needed: Meeting ID: 858 5523 4269, Password: 9701. Same codes apply if you dial in – 253-215-8782

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

