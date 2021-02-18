Remembering Robert Brongil

Family and friends are remembering Robert (Bob) Brongil, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a beloved father, brother, husband, grandfather, and friend. Bob had an unfortunate battle with cancer that he eventually succumbed to on January 30, 2021. He fought every step of the way because he knew how important he was to his family and friends, who loved him dearly.

Bob was raised on Mercer Island, to Frank and Ramona Brongil. He attended Mercer Island High School and continued his schooling at the University of Puget Sound where he earned his Business degree. After that, he started his own successful construction business. Bob loved to travel, especially snowbirding in Mexico. He was born and raised to a strong Catholic family who was grounded in their faith and he continued that tradition by being an usher at Our Lady of Guadalupe.

He leaves behind his wife Judith Brongil, daughters McKenzie Walsh (Chris Walsh) and Brita Brongil (Shaq Blair), grandsons Kelton and Casen Walsh, granddaughters Evi and Kapri, sister Kathy Stevens (Jeremy and Lindsey), and brother Gary Brongil (Marilyn North), and several other loving family members and friends.

A funeral mass will be celebrated privately at Our Lady of Guadalupe. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to honor Bob’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Our Lady of Guadalupe church in West Seattle.