Rejoy: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome new WSB sponsor Rejoy, a new home-organizing service launched in 2020 by 15-year West Seattle resident Harmony Hasbrook. Rejoy‘s mission is to help people create new and functional space in their homes without hurting the planet.

(From ReJoy, founder Harmony Hasbrook at right, with Alder HenKu)

Harmony explains, “Born in a year of crisis – 2020 – out of a desire to do meaningful work and build a better world, Rejoy is looking at the problems of clutter and waste from a new perspective. Using our principles of frugality, generosity, and optimism, there is no puzzle we can’t solve. And man, do we love puzzles.”

Also: “Rejoy is a life lift. It radically improves our clients’ daily lives. They seek us out because they are frustrated with clutter and the feeling that they have too much stuff. But they keep coming back because we find solutions for their spaces and their lives that they never would have thought of and can’t get from a cookie-cutter tip on the internet.”

Rejoy clients say she’s a great listener who can address some of the stressful aspects of getting organized. They say Rejoy not only helped them reevaluate the things they have, but also helped them rethink how they use the space in their homes. You can read this page for more inspiration.

Rejoy is an active member of the local Buy Nothing groups and West Seattle Giving Tree. Harmony says she and her team work daily to forge partnerships with local nonprofits to create a virtuous cycle of passing on gently used things to people who need them.

Find out how Rejoy can help you by going here to schedule a free virtual consultation – “no sales pitch, no pressure, no judgement.”

We thank Rejoy for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.