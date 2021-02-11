Impact 100 Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

If you can give in this time when so many more need help, consider involvement with Impact 100 Seattle. With membership open now, they’re sponsoring WSB to let you know what they do:

Impact 100 Seattle is a women’s collective-giving organization, employing trust-based philanthropy. We connect women to each other and local nonprofits, harnessing the collective strength of our community to support transformative change in the Puget Sound region.

The organization launched in 2019 and in 2020 granted $100,000 to a handful of small, community-based nonprofits in the Seattle area: Community Passageways, East African Community Services, Para los Niños, Somali Family Safety Task Force, and Y-We. These organizations are run by members of their community – four out of five are run by women, women of color. We believe that the leaders of these organizations have a vision and a way to connect with the communities that they are serving to make a lasting impact.

In addition to trust-based philanthropy, our decisions around grants are based on the following key principles: Partner for transformative change; embrace risk; listen, learn, and evolve. We build partnerships with our grantee recipients and provide support beyond the check.

Membership for 2021 closes on March 31st, 2021 – join Impact 100 Seattle to make an impact!

