HISTORY: ‘Here for the Beer’ next Friday

The next special online presentation from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is all about beer. Here’s the announcement:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is delighted to announce “Here for the Beer! How Craft Beer Has Shaped Seattle’s Community Identity,” a live Zoom presentation and panel discussion on Friday, February 26 at 5:30 PM. Join us for a presentation mapping out the history of craft beer in Seattle, and hear from local favorites The Good Society, Future Primitive Brewing, and Elliott Bay Brewing Company as to what makes beer on the Duwamish Peninsula so unique. Registration is required.

Craft brewing hit the beer market for the first time in the 1980s, and since then has revolutionized the way that beer is produced and sold in the United States. The Pacific Northwest quickly became a hub for great beer, and today Seattle is especially known for its local breweries in every neighborhood. We’ll explore a brief history of craft beer in the Pacific Northwest with Maggie Kase, the Programs and Interpretation Coordinator at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. Then, we’ll zoom in on the Duwamish Peninsula to hear firsthand why beer is such a big part of Seattleites’ sense of community identity, and what makes beer in West Seattle and White Center so special.

Thank you to our partners The Good Society, Future Primitive Brewing, and Elliott Bay Brewing Company for making this program possible.

For more details and to register, please visit our website or contact Maggie at programs@loghousemuseum.org.