CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 2/3/2021 roundup

Midweek pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*77,577 people have tested positive, 391 more than yesterday’s total

*1,270 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*4,843 people have been hospitalized, 22 more than yesterday’s total

*838,171 people have been tested, 2,531 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 75,289/1,241/4,763/822,897.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

VACCINATED: More than 281,000 doses have been administered in King County. Still no West Seattle locations on the state list. As of yesterday, Public Health/Seattle-King County tweeted, that included 87 percent of nurses, 79 percent of doctors, 31 percent of people ages 75 and up.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and other state health officials will present their weekly briefing at 10:30 am Thursday. You can watch it here.

ALSO TOMORROW: Reminder that Seattle Public Schools plans a 5:15 pm Thursday update on its plan to offer some students the chance to return to in-person learning March 1st.

