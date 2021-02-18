CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 2/18/2021 roundup

Here’s what’s new in the pandemic:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, here are today’s cumulative totals:

*80,635 people have tested positive, 178 more than yesterday’s total

*1,331 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,042 people have been hospitalized, 21 more than yesterday’s total

*884,554 people have been tested, 2,358 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 79,233/1,305/4,958/867,522.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 110.3 million cases worldwide, 27.8 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

VACCINATION CLINIC: We – along with the mayor and others – visited a pop-up clinic in West Seattle today.

VACCINE DELAY: If you had an appointment canceled or postponed this week, it might be because the winter storms hitting much of the country have affected vaccine shipments.

VACCINATION NUMBERS: During the weekly briefing by state health officials today, they highlighted the latest statewide vaccination report. Toplines: 1.2 million doses have been administered. They’re averaging 26,000 a day. 83 percent of the doses the state has received have been given. But the allotment from the feds is still less than half what providers are requesting.

VACCINE MAP: The map on the state website has a new look, and now it shows one potential West Seattle location, the Junction QFC.

NEED FOOD? 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th) HQ, it’s the weekly distribution of emergency food boxes. … Also, the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church will distribute food boxes 2-4 pm Saturday, 2620 SW Kenyon.

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!