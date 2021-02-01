CORONAVIRUS: Monday 2/1/2021 roundup

The first stats in two days top tonight’s pandemic roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: No update yesterday – we asked why today, and the reply was that they were having technical trouble – “some SQL database issues.” But an update was posted today, and here are the key points of the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health:

*77,017 people have tested positive, 367 more than Saturday’s total

*1,264 people have died, unchanged from Saturday’s total

*4,815 people have been hospitalized, 28 more than Saturday’s total

*832,970 people have been tested, 5,787 more than Saturday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 74.727/1,227/4,726/815,985.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 103.4 million cases, 2,237,000+ deaths. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

VACCINATION INDIGNATION: It was a big topic during this morning’s Seattle City Council briefing meeting, when councilmembers go around the table for individual updates. Council President Lorena González said she was deeply concerned that the most vulnerable community members, particularly those who are BIPOC, have even less access to the vaccine than others, and called for more outreach to help them navigate the system that is befuddling and frustrating most people who’ve tried to deal with it. Meantime, West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold cited stats on the inequitable distribution of vaccinations, while expressing outrage at the continuing reports of preferential access; her comments are summarized here. She also repeated what she had said in her Friday newsletter, that the city would eventually have a mass vaccination site in West Seattle; her meeting to discuss this with the mayor’s office is scheduled for Tuesday.

NOTABLE NATIONAL STAT: Bloomberg News reports that the number of Americans who have received at least one dose of vaccine has now exceeded the number who’ve tested positive during the pandemic – 26.5 million to 26.3 million.

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (February 5th) at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!