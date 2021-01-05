TRAFFIC ALERT: More West Marginal Way SW work tomorrow

Just got word from SDOT that the emergency tree-removal work will continue tomorrow along West Marginal Way SW, north of Highland Park Way. Seattle Parks was unable to complete the work today, so its crews will be back on Wednesday, again reducing WMW to one lane each way in the work zone. As far as we know, this work will start after 9 am as it did today. The trees are being taken out because they’re considered to be at risk of falling, with the ground so saturated by recent rain.
West Seattle, Washington
