FOLLOWUP: Sylvan Way open again, until Sunday

Thanks to Sam for the photos and update. The Sylvan Way drainage project wrapped up for the day around 5:30 pm, and as scheduled, the street has reopened, with another closure scheduled starting around 7:30 tomorrow morning. Here’s what they’re doing:

Seattle Public Utilities told WSB on Friday that the crew is “installing one inlet and one catch basin” to deal with “localized flooding issues that were reported by the community last year.” Though Sylvan Way is a major east-west route more than ever right nwo because of the bridge closure, the planned closure was not announced – beyond scant signage – until yesterday, and that led to detour woes in the High Point and Sylvan Ridge areas:

The detour through High Point for Sylvan Way closure is awful!!! People are speeding, ignoring stop signs, going the wrong way around the circle. This is a disaster. Someone is going to get hurt before this is over!!! pic.twitter.com/bdzoONItkJ — Erin (@ewknutty) January 16, 2021

SW Holden is the closest alternate route between 35th SW and Delridge, but that too backed up:

EB Holden west of Delridge. Detour b/c Sylvan closure. pic.twitter.com/Nyjd1n0dVf — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 16, 2021

If Sylvan reopens earlier than expected tomorrow, we will publish another update.