CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 1/31/2021 roundup

Here are tonight’s pandemic updates:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: We start with the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*76,650 people have tested positive, 305 more than yesterday’s total

*1,264 people have died, 15 more than yesterday’s total

*4,787 people have been hospitalized, 16 more than yesterday’s total

*827,183 people have been tested, 618 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 74,562/1,215/4,725/813,111.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 102.9 million cases and 2,227,000+ deaths, 441,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

PHASE 2 MONDAY: King County and six other counties are officially in Phase 2 of “Healthy Washington” as of tomorrow. That means, among other things, indoor dining can resume at limited capacity, indoor fitness offerings can increase, and indoor movies and bowling are allowed again. (If your business has a reopening update, please let us know!)

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!