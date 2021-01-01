CORONAVIRUS: Friday 1/1/21 roundup

It’s now been 44 weeks since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19. Here’s what’s new:

2 DAYS’ WORTH OF KING COUNTY NUMBERS: The Public Health daily-summary page explains why no update was posted Thursday, before getting to a 2-day dose of stats:

Posted today:

*63,299 people have tested positive, 1,907 more than Wednesday’s total

*1,091 people have died, 9 more than Wednesday’s total

*4,194 people have been hospitalized, 78 more than Wednesday’s total

*750,194 people have been tested, 9,358 more than Wednesday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 59,831/1,043/3,983/726,744.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 83.9 million cases, 1,827,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

TEST SITE REOPENS: After a holiday closure, the West Seattle COVID-19 testing site at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) reopens Saturday. Registration for a testing time starts here, depending on whether you have symptoms.

