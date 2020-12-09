WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Pathfinder K-8’s handmade wreaths return

They’re back! West Seattle’s most famous handmade wreaths have returned in the heart of the holiday season. The announcement and photo are from the Pathfinder K-8 Wreath Team:

For the past fifteen years, Pathfinder PTSA has sold homemade holiday wreaths at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market. In recent years we have been in front of Key Bank with our smiling kids, and we know that some community members and parent alumni return each year to purchase one.

Due to the pandemic, we are not at the Farmers’ Market this season, but we are carrying on with the tradition and are wreaths in a socially-distanced way. Each wreath is 100% unique and made from foraged materials from our yards and tree lots. This year’s wreaths are some of our finest!

We’ve set up a Wreath Store online where you can choose your own beautiful wreath. Once purchased, we are asking folks to do a contactless pickup at one of our five mini-workshops in West Seattle.

We thank you for your support! All proceeds will benefit the students at Pathfinder K-8 school.