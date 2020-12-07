West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: SW Holly is jolly in High Point

December 7, 2020 7:06 pm
Time for tonight’s West Seattle Christmas Lights spotlight. The photos are from Lina Rose, who’s in High Point on SW Holly – of course! – between Sylvan and 31st [map]. She tells us, “Our block is off the hook this year! Most houses have great displays. It’s brought a lot of joy for us and our neighbors who walk by to enjoy.” So you’re invited to come look, too.

We’re adding Lina’s block to the growing list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. Thanks to everybody who’s sent tips, with or without, photos, so far; westseattleblog@gmail.com is how to let us know about your lights, or lights you’ve seen. To see what we’ve already featured, visit the Holiday Guide or scroll through our archive, here.

