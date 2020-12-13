WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Shining in the north

With Christmas now less than two weeks away, we’ll double up on featured light displays, while the supply lasts! Tonight, two from north West Seattle:

Above, Susan sent the photo from 51st and Stevens [map]. Below, Tim‘s photo was taken near Alki Avenue and Bonair [map]:

On Alki Avenue, by the way, many condo and apartment balconies are brightly lit, too, between California Way and the east end of the business district. Thanks again to everyone who has sent tips, with or without photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – the list of every place we’ve spotlighted is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide; you can also see them all by scrolling through our West Seattle Christmas Lights archive.