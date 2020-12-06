WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Another spirited block

Tonight we spotlight another block with many decorated homes – 30th SW between SW Barton and SW Roxbury [map].

We spotted this block one recent night even before getting a note from Christina, who explains that one particular neighbor is the inspiration – “a 94-year-old man who does this (every) year and has the whole neighborhood join in!” We’re adding it to the ongoing list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide; if you have a tip for our nightly spotlight, whether one house/apartment or an entire block, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!