HOLIDAY HELP: 3 ways to brighten the season for neighbors served by Navos

If you can give this holiday season, here are three ways to do that for people served by Navos, which sent this announcement:

During this unprecedented time, Navos Behavioral Health services are more critical than ever. Help make the holidays brighter for some of the most vulnerable children, youth, and adults in our community with a gift of gift cards (grocery stores, VISA or Target preferred), or new hats and gloves (for all ages). Financial donations (tax-deductible) also make a big difference!

-To make a secure donation to our holiday gift card drive, click here.

-Donations may be dropped off at Navos’ West Seattle campus at 2600 SW Holden Street through Friday, December 18th at noon. To arrange a dropoff, please email development@navos.org

-Donations may be mailed to Navos’ West Seattle campus:

2600 SW Holden Street

Attn: Alice Braverman

Seattle, WA 98126

Together we can help hundreds of vulnerable children, youth, adults and families living in poverty have a happy holiday! For questions regarding Navos’ holiday drive, please call 206-933-7196, or email development@navos.org.