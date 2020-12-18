FOLLOWUP: Next week confirmed for West Seattle Bridge platform removal

(November photo by Tony Welch)

We reported back on Monday that the two work platforms that have been hanging from the West Seattle Bridge for months are about to come down. Today SDOT confirmed the platforms will be lowered onto barges next Monday and Tuesday:

This will take place between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on both days. During this time, there will be a waterway channel closure, which means that maritime traffic/boats will not be able to pass under the West Seattle Bridge. We have issued a notice to mariners and the Port of Seattle, and we do not expect any disruptions to Low Bridge operations for people walking, biking, or for those who have access to drive across. When this is complete, height restrictions for passing under the bridge – which have been in place since the work began – will be lifted. After the work platforms are lowered, work will be substantially complete. In early January, we will be offsite disassembling the platforms. We’ll also be finishing one last round of painting/coating the post-tensioning brackets. Coating the post-tensioning ends will protect the new system.

Next phase of work will be the actual repairs – but first, SDOT says, they have to finish design (which is being done by consulting firm WSP) and hire a contractor.