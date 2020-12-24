CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 12/24 roundup

Even on Christmas Eve, we have virus-crisis news (tomorrow, though, depends on whether there’s a data update):

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*59,306 people have tested positive, up 479 from yesterday’s total

*1,032 people have died, up 9 from yesterday’s total

*3,974 people have been hospitalized, up 65 from yesterday’s total

*726,070 people have been tested, up 4,705 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 55,919/976/3,803/704,029.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 79,3 million cases worldwide, 18.6 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

SITUATION REPORT: The state’s newest situation report is out. It’s mixed, but there’s some positive news, including case-count declines in the state’s largest counties, including ours. Here’s the summary.

GROCERY-STORE COVID CASE: Posted today on the PCC Community Markets website:

PCC learned today that a staff member at its West Seattle store has tested positive for COVID-19. This staff member last worked in the store on December 21, 2020. PCC has been in regular contact with the King County Health Department. They have informed us that our current, rigorous COVID-19 cleaning protocol is sufficient to address the situation and that no store or department closures are required. Additionally, they’ve indicated that no other staff members at West Seattle PCC need to self-quarantine if they are asymptomatic. The staff member who tested positive is receiving care and will not return to work until guidance from public health officials allows it. PCC is following the guidelines of the CDC and federal and local governments to protect the individual to ensure they do not lose wages as a result of these steps.

TESTING: The city’s West Seattle test site is closed again today.

