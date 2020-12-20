CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 12/20 roundup

For the second consecutive Sunday night, there’s vaccine news:

VACCINE #2 ON THE WAY: The Moderna vaccine will arrive in our state this week as a result of the federal approval and regional approval – here’s the state announcement:

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced the authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. The announcement comes after the FDA and CDC granted their initial authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Western States Workgroup, comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada, have been meeting to review the data and analysis to ensure the safety and efficacy of both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines federally authorized.

Here’s the full announcement.

GOVERNOR ON ECONOMIC-RELIEF BILL: Also today, a statement from Gov. Inslee on the federal economic-relief bill, which includes unemployment benefits and $600 checks for many Americans.

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*57,630 people have tested positive, up 501 from yesterday’s total

*993 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*3,885 people have been hospitalized, up 60 from yesterday’s total

*715,472 people have been tested, up 3,975 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 54,017/935/3,674/685,369.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 76.8 million cases and 1,693,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

NEED TESTING? Just a reminder that one of the city’s testing sites is here in West Seattle, 8:45 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays in the parking lot at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – go here to sign up for an appointment.

FOOD FOR STUDENTS: Though Seattle Public Schools is on break this week and next, the district is offering food boxes available with a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch items. They’ll be available Monday, Dec. 21 – tomorrow – and Tuesday, Dec. 29, 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m, at two West Seattle locations: Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon) and Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW).

