CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 12/13 roundup

A vaccine is on the way – that tops tonight:

GOVERNOR’S VACCINE ANNOUNCEMENT: “We are ready to go,” said Gov. Inslee in his briefing this morning, announcing that the first to be vaccinated in our state could get their first shot as soon as Tuesday. The FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine was followed by the green light from a group of 17 experts assembled by four Western states, including ours. Two of those experts were part of today’s event. The first to get vaccinated will be health-care workers at highest risk; plans for where everyone falls in the prioritization plan are not finalized yet. Watch the briefing video here.

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*54,017 people have tested positive, up 671 from yesterday’s total

*935 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*3,674 people have been hospitalized, up 57 from yesterday’s total

*685,369 people have been tested, up 754 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 47.618/894/3,400/651,275.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 72.2 million cases and 1,612.000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

NEED TESTING? Just a reminder that one of the city’s testing sites is here in West Seattle, 8:45 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays in the parking lot at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – go here to sign up for an appointment. (Wondering what it’s like? Someone we know got tested there this past week. They were at the site for barely 10 minutes; the results came in 26 hours later.)

DROP-IN PLAYFIELD USE: Seattle Parks is launching a program allowing drop-in use Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 playfields, including the north and south sides of Delridge Playfield. Details are here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT? OR? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!