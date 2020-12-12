West Seattle, Washington

SUNDAY: Holiday food and sock drive

December 12, 2020 7:14 pm
If you missed today’s donation drives – you have a chance to give tomorrow, too. From Alki UCC:

Sunday, December 13, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Holiday Food and Sock Drive
Front courtyard, 6115 SW Hinds

Non-perishable holiday food, personal-care items, and clearly labeled pet food donations are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also welcome for distribution through Westside Interfaith Network’s Welcome Table. There is a special need for SOCKS, SOCKS, SOCKS.

Alki UCC reminds donors – masks and distancing, please.

